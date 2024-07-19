SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.18

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 263091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.35.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $937,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 169,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

