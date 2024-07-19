SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $133.61

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.61 and last traded at $133.61, with a volume of 25531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.39.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

