SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.36

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.36 and last traded at $65.31, with a volume of 121360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

