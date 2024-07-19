State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $93.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

State Street Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,626,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,693,000 after acquiring an additional 385,404 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after acquiring an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after acquiring an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

