Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.42. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

