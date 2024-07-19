Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 16,667 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 0.8 %

RVMD stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

