StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy”

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

StorageVault Canada Trading Up 4.7 %

SVI stock opened at C$5.09 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$5.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.50 and a beta of 0.88.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of C$71.39 million for the quarter.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

