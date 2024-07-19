Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 10%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 60,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,052,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

