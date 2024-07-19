Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stride alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stride by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $71.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.28. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $73.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.