Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Argus boosted their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPH stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares in the company, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 428.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 316,430 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 338,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,090.4% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 207,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

