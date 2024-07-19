Susan M. Canning Sells 5,028 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hayward Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of HAYW opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.
Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.
