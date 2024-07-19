Swiss National Bank Purchases 200 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $10,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.76.

Freshpet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,580 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

