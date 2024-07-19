TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Announces Earnings Results

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 309.43%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:TOBAF opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.29.

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

