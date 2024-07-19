Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Up 5.1%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.60. 1,059,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,151,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 5,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $73,513.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,339.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,592 shares of company stock valued at $383,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $537,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

