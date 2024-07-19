Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Teleflex by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after buying an additional 190,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.14.

TFX stock opened at $220.19 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.32 and its 200-day moving average is $223.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

