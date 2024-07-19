Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 205,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.41. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

