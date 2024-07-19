Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 479 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Omnicell worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.80. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $69.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

