Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.64.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

