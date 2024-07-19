Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

VGR opened at $11.84 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

