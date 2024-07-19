Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $970,000 Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of ScanSource worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ScanSource by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in ScanSource by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 37.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,866.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $341,630.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock valued at $5,479,947. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource Trading Down 1.0 %

SCSC stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.99 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.10 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

