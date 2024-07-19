Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 261 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 599.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $67.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 3,548 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $222,353.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,225.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,252 shares of company stock worth $5,107,914 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.