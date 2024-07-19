Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Textron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

