Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Textron by 263.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Textron by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $92.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $67.04 and a one year high of $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

