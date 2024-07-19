Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Shares of TXT opened at $92.65 on Friday. Textron has a 52 week low of $67.04 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

