The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1,126.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 333.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $136.65 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $142.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

