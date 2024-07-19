The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $5,050,400.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $486.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.51 and a 200-day moving average of $420.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $490.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

