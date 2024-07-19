The Goldman Sachs Group Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $47.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.