TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

