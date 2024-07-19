Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.10

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 2551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The stock has a market cap of $775.32 million, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 145.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Torrid by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 166,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

