Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 251,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 544,730 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $41.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSEM. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,069,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,166,000 after purchasing an additional 593,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 96.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 219,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 107,787 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

