Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

TSCO stock opened at $269.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.21. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

