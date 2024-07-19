Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Issues Earnings Results

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at $770,446.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $579,939.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,434 shares in the company, valued at $770,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 4,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $401,267.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

