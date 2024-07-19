Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Down 11.1%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 206.41 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.70). 10,866,003 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 1,900,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50 ($3.04).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.24) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.44. The firm has a market cap of £849.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20,750.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.23.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne purchased 78,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £170,996 ($221,755.93). Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their trustscore and improve their services.

