Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 27.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

