U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of USB opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $827,370,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 88.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,331,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,198,000 after buying an additional 1,097,179 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

