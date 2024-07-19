Union Pacific Co. (UNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.01 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.65 and a 200 day moving average of $239.09. The firm has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.