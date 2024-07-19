United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

UAL stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

