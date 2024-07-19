Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $897,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $230,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $1,861,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

