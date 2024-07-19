Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 36,691.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPBD shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

