US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,878 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Cabot worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $1,400,211.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,559.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CBT opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $103.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cabot from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

