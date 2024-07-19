US Bancorp DE Acquires 288 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Celanese alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Celanese Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CE opened at $143.52 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.