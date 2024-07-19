US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after buying an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $59,215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.