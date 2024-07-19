US Bancorp DE Buys 130 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,517,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,462,593,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 352,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,193,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $399.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.97 and a 200 day moving average of $410.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

