US Bancorp DE Buys 1,750 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $237.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.26 and its 200-day moving average is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $114.83 and a 52 week high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

