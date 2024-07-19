US Bancorp DE Buys 50,399 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 33.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INFY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

