US Bancorp DE Buys 5,554 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

SEE stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

