US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

