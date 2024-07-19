US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 689.1% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

