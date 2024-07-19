US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.25 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.