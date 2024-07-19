US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of TRNO opened at $66.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

